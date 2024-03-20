MSPCA: Brookline woman charged with animal cruelty of emaciated Golden Retriever-mix, one other dog

A Brookline woman is facing animal cruelty charges in connection after an emaciated Golden Retriever mix was found emaciated and abused earlier this year, according to the MSPCA.

The 29-year-old woman is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, March 25, on charges related to Brooke, who was found severely underweight in January and the abuse of another dog, according to the MPSCA.

Brooke was found in the area of Newton Street and Clyde Street in Brookline while the other dog was removed from the woman’s home in February.

Brooke was brought to Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain in January in need of serious medical help.

“This dog was in bad shape when she came to us. On a scale of one to nine, with one being extremely emaciated and nine being obese, she had a body condition score of one,” said Vice President of Animal Protection, Mike Keiley.

Both dogs are recovering and have since found loving homes.

“We’re glad our Law Enforcement team was able to bring this investigation to conclusion,” said MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Tom Grenham.

