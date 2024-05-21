MSP: Woman charged in Thornapple Twp. double stabbing

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a woman has been charged in a Barry County double stabbing.

Amanda Helton, 41, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned Monday on charges including armed robbery with serious injury, larceny, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with electronic communications causing injury or death and aggravated domestic violence, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say she is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

The stabbing happened Saturday evening at a home in Thornapple Township. Responding troopers found both Helton and a 64-year-old Thornapple Township man, whose name has not been released, with stab wounds. Troopers said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Helton was arrested that day, according to MSP.

State police say charges have also been requested against the man, who was not arrested Saturday.

