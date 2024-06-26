MSP video shows moment semitruck veered off road, struck construction vehicle on US 127

Delhi Twp, Ingham County, Video shows on June 24th at approx 1230 p.m. roads crews were working the construction zone on southbound US-127 when a semi-truck pulling two gravel haulers left the roadway, over corrected and lost control of his rig. The second hauler on the truck… pic.twitter.com/TE7NrGqDxO — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 25, 2024

DELHI TWP. — The driver of a semitruck who crashed and closed down southbound U.S. 127 Monday afternoon was cited, the Michigan State Police said.

The MSP First District Post shared video and photos of the crash on X Tuesday afternoon. In the video, the double trailer gravel truck can be seen driving in a single-lane area through a construction zone and then striking a parked vehicle.

One person in the parked truck suffered minor injuries, MSP said.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, the truck driver left the road, over-corrected and lost control of his rig, the MSP said in the online post.

The second trailer fishtailed, striking a stationary truck with two road workers inside. The driver of semitruck was cited for careless driving in a construction zone.

"(This is a) Reminder of the importance of slowing down and paying attention in the construction zones. This crash could have turned out a lot worse," MSP said.

MDOT on Monday said the highway was closed from about 1 p.m. to 4:36 p.m. near Exit 73/Dunckel Road.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSP video shows truck in construction zone on US 127 strike parked vehicle