MSP trooper cites Mustang driver who topped 125 mph near Eaton Rapids

LANSING — A Grand Ledge man was cited for reckless driving and other offenses after a Michigan State Police trooper stopped him Thursday for driving 125 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.

A trooper from the Lansing post saw a red 2003 Ford Mustang driving recklessly in a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. Thursday, the MSP said in an online post.

The driver sped away on North Michigan Road near Bunker Highway, reaching speeds of 125 mph. The trooper made a traffic stop and issued citations for reckless driving and speeding, 25-plus over the 55 mph speed limit.

