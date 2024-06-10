MSP: Semi rollover causes diesel spill, highway closure

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A diesel spill shut down lanes of a highway in Van Buren County Sunday night, police say.

The spill was caused by a semi-truck rolling over on westbound I-94 near 46th Street in Lawrence Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Both lanes were closed for cleanup after the spill. Police asked drivers to keep away and find a different route.

No injuries were reported, MSP said.

It’s not clear what led up to the rollover or how long the cleanup process may take.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.