MSP seeks car that fled from police

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say they are investigating a case of fleeing and eluding in Calhoun County.

Around 4:20 p.m. Friday, the suspect vehicle was heading south on M-66 near its intersection with H Drive South, in Leroy Township, and passed several cars “at a high rate of speed,” according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers tried to stop the car, but they say it fled west on H Drive.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

