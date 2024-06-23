MSP: Person found dead in truck after Barry County crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a person was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Baltimore Township, south of Hastings.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on E Ickes Road near Bird Road, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say they received an iPhone emergency notification, which indicated a potential crash.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a “fully engulfed” pickup truck that had crashed into a tree.

A person was found dead inside the truck, according to troopers. They say the person could not immediately be identified.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash, according to MSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

