MSP: Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer near Union City

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died after apparently hitting a deer south of Union City Friday, police say.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Francisco Road near Arbogast Road in Union Township. Michigan State Police say the eastbound motorcyclist is believed to have hit a deer.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

His name was not released Saturday, but MSP said he was a 61-year-old from Union City.

MSP says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. It hasn’t yet made a determination on whether drugs or alcohol could have been involved.

