MSP: Motorcyclist dead in rear-end crash in Calhoun County

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died after rear-ending a pickup truck in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon, police say.

Around 3:30 p.m., a Ford pickup truck was turning into a driveway off M-60 near 18 ½ Mile Road in Tekonsha Township when a motorcycle rear-ended it, according to Michigan State Police.

The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old Jackson man, was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The pickup driver, a 45-year-old Union City woman, and the passenger had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital and later released. Both were wearing helmets, MSP said.

Troopers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

M-60 was closed after the crash for processing and cleanup. It is still being investigated.

