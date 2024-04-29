MSP: Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting on Belle Isle

A man is hospitalized in serious condition following an officer-involved shooting on Belle Isle Monday morning.

The incident happened on Belle Isle at 10:40 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police announced. Police with the Wayne County Sheriff's tether unit attempted to arrest a man wanted for absconding and a shot or shots were fired during the arrest, striking the man being arrested, police said.

Officials transported the man to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. Police did not release his identity.

Officer Involved Shooting:

04/29 at 10:40 AM

Location:

Belle Isle

Synopsis:

The Wayne County Sheriff Tether unit was attempting to arrest a male wanted for absconding. 1/ pic.twitter.com/k0a91TB0TY — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) April 29, 2024

Police did not specify how many shots were fired or who fired. The current status of the man's condition remains unclear.

There were no injuries to police or the public, police said.

The Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section is conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSP: Officer-involved shooting on Belle Isle leaves man hospitalized