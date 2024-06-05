MSP looking to find owner of abandoned trailer

Anyone with information about the trailer found in Fawn River Township asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 to verify ownership and retrieve the property

Are you missing a trailer in St. Joseph County?

Michigan State Police troopers were sent to Carls Road near US 12 in Fawn River Township for an abandoned trailer April 6.

The trailer was discovered to be a road hazard and towed from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 to verify ownership and retrieve the property.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: MSP looking to find owner of abandoned trailer