MSP K-9 tracks crash suspect through miles of swamp
A woman from northern Michigan is in police custody after being tracked by a Michigan State Police canine team for several miles. (May 6, 2024)
A woman from northern Michigan is in police custody after being tracked by a Michigan State Police canine team for several miles. (May 6, 2024)
EV maker Lucid reported mixed first quarter results as a wider-than-expected loss trumped the company's confirmation that its Gravity SUV is still on track for a 2024 debut.
The 2023-024 NBA season isn't yet over. A number of teams are still dreaming of championship glory. But for those that have been bounced from the playoffs, it's time to reassess and re-evaluate for next season.
Show her she's really something special with thoughtful picks from Uncommon Goods, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.
Stocks rallied at the end of last week, getting a boost from a "Goldilocks" jobs report.
Check out these confidence boosting swimsuits, packed with strategically placed ruching and underwire galore.
Mark your calendar: The holiday weekend runs Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27 — here are some early savings you can score right now.
Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and more stars are attending fashion's biggest night.
The back-and-forth has kept fans of both Lamar and Drake on the edge of their seats.
"The most exciting two minutes in sports" also is home to festive fans and their fashions.
Whether the mom in your life loves her morning coffee, or needs a reliable bottle for her workouts, the right drinkware can make all the difference.
Miami Heat president Pat Riley rebuked comments Jimmy Butler made about the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, while also implying that his star needs to play more.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of hot takes as we enter Week 6 of the season.
Google's I/O developer conference is right around the corner. Here's what we're expecting to see, including Android 15 details and a whole bunch of AI news.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Padres-Marlins trade that sent Luis Arraez to San Diego, as well as recap all the action from this weekend in baseball and send birthday wishes to hall-of-famer Willie Mays.
An international coalition of police agencies have resurrected the dark web site of the notorious LockBit ransomware gang, which they had seized earlier this year, teasing new revelations about the group. In February, a law enforcement coalition that included the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as forces from Germany, Finland, France, Japan and others announced that they had infiltrated LockBit’s official site.
The Magic had a breakout season, and there is no reason for them to slow down now.
You get a tea set! You get a tea set! Loose leaf, herbal, chai — all beautifully packaged to make Mom's day.
Zion Williamson's health will determine any success the Pels have.
Score cooling sheets for just $18, patio furniture for nearly $3,000 off and a Henckels knife set for only $75.
Fred Zinkie examines the pitching landscape for those looking to stream in fantasy baseball leagues this week.