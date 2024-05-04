MSP investigating shooting of 20-year-old woman in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it’s investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old woman who was found inside her car on Friday night.

Police said that just before 10:45 p.m., state troopers received a call of a car off of the roadway in the area of southbound I-495 prior to Landover Road.

Fairfax County police say man injured in shooting

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a car in a ditch and the driver unresponsive.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Nyah Strong Hairston of Largo, Md.

Hairston was transported to the hospital to be treated. There is no word on her condition.

Anyone with information should call MSP at (443) 829-9227.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.