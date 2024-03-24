MSP investigating assault with firearm in Delta County

MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police Gladstone Post is investigating an assault involving a firearm that took place on Saturday, March 23 in Delta County.

According to a release from MSP, at approximately 12 p.m. on March23, troopers were dispatched to a shared driveway area on the Stonington Peninsula for a report of a neighbor dispute involving a firearm. Upon arrival, troopers learned two neighbors sharing the same driveway had an argument over road maintenance issues. The alleged suspect, a 79-yr-old male, produced a baseball bat and revolver. He eventually fired multiple rounds at the alleged victim, a 67-yr-old male, however, none of the rounds struck the victim.

The victim used a small tractor to defend himself and eventually pinned the suspect to the ground until troopers arrived. The suspect was injured in the incident and was eventually transported to UP Health Systems in Marquette for treatment. This incident remains under investigation.

