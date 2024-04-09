MSP helps investigate officer-involved shooting

FAIR PLAIN, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking people to stay away from a scene near St. Joseph because of an officer-involved shooting.

MSP is assisting St. Joseph Township with a shooting where an officer was involved “consisting of multiple scenes.” It happened near the Fair Plain area.

Police asked people to stay away from the scene but did not say exactly where it happened. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

“There are no public safety concerns regarding this incident,” MSP said in a social media post.

