MSP colonel's history includes 2004 chase in which a young Black man was shot and killed

One of Col. James Grady's early initiatives as director of the Michigan State Police was to overhaul the agency's pursuit policy to prohibit police chases unless there is probable cause to believe the driver or a passenger in the pursued vehicle has committed a life-threatening or violent felony.

Grady, who in September was named the third Black director of the MSP, said the initiative announced in March is intended to protect the lives of "innocent bystanders, police officers and fleeing suspects."

Soon after that, Grady rankled many inside and outside the agency with his response to an April incident in Kentwood in which a trooper driving an unmarked police vehicle fatally struck a fleeing suspect, 25-year-old Samuel Sterling, who was wanted on felony warrants.

"As an African American male and a father, it’s not lost on me that this is the death of another young African American male following an interaction with police," Grady said in a statement.

It was an arguably innocuous statement, particularly for those aware of the nation's history of unarmed Black men dying in encounters with police, or those who viewed the jarring police video of the police vehicle slamming Sterling into the brick wall of a fast food restaurant and Sterling writhing in pain before he later died at a nearby hospital.

But race and the need for police reforms are two of the most sensitive topics in the U.S. today. Grady's words ignited a minor firestorm and angered the leadership of the union representing state troopers. They have also invited scrutiny of a 20-year-old incident in which Grady, as a state trooper, played a significant role — a fatal police pursuit and shooting in Detroit.

Grady was one of several officers who fired shots at 29-year-old David Majors, a Black taxi driver wanted on misdemeanor traffic warrants. There was conflicting testimony about whether Majors brandished a gun before he was shot, but neither Grady nor any of the other officers involved was charged with a crime or otherwise found to have done anything wrong. Grady did not respond, when asked through a spokeswoman, whether that incident influenced the policy change he announced in March.

In the Kentwood incident, critics said Grady needlessly inserted race into the incident and encouraged a rush to judgment against the implicated trooper. The MSP Facebook page, where the statement was posted, was barraged with dozens of negative comments.

"Race has nothing to do with what happened," read one post.

"Maybe he should wait until the investigation is finished," read another.

Detective Sgt. Brian Keely, 50, the white officer who was driving the vehicle that struck Sterling, was initially suspended without pay, in a departure from normal practice when an investigation is pending. On May 8, the MSP shifted course and placed Keely on paid suspension, his union said in the memo to members. Then, after the MSP on May 10 released the disturbing police video of the chase, the MSP reversed course again and placed Keely on unpaid suspension.

In May, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association said in a memo to its members that its leadership had been in discussions with the governor's office since early April regarding "concerns with MSP leadership." The director's response to the Kentwood incident "shifted discussions from membership concerns to a no-confidence status," said the memo, obtained by the Free Press.

“This action is a violation of our collective bargaining agreement, and we have filed an amended grievance,” said the memo, issued in mid-May.

The collective bargaining agreement, however, allows for suspension without pay when the director believes the trooper has committed a felony.

Leaders of the troopers association have not responded to phone calls and emails from the Free Press.

On May 28, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter against Keely saying his actions were "grossly negligent."

Marc Curtis, Keely's Norton Shores attorney, said the charges were due to "political pressure," including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's statement that she expected the MSP to fire the officer if criminal charges were filed.

Also, "this is the first time in a long time of doing this that I've ever seen a command so quickly abandon its troopers," Curtis said.

Keely retired prior to his arraignment, but not before supporters created an online fundraising page to help cover his legal expenses, saying he had been "abandoned by the administration he served for over 25 years." As of Thursday, the fund had raised more than $13,000.

The response to the Kentwood incident by not just Grady and the MSP, but by the governor, the attorney general and the news media, shows that much has changed since 2004, when Grady, who had been a trooper for six years, along with several other MSP and Detroit police officers, shot at and killed Majors, following a brief pursuit by Detroit police and the MSP on westbound I-94.

Unlike Sterling, who was considered a fugitive felon, Majors was wanted on misdemeanor traffic warrants. Yet, the police killing of Majors and subsequent lawsuits brought by surviving family members received almost no media attention. That's despite significant disagreements over how the taxi Majors was driving ended up crashing into a freeway retaining wall, near Livernois; and whether Majors brandished a gun before Grady and other officers fired at him as he sat in the driver's seat immediately after the crash.

"It would be interesting to see how his command treated him in that situation," Curtis said Thursday, referring to Grady.

Grady testified in a 2008 deposition that he couldn’t recall MSP conducting any internal review or investigation of the fatal shooting, or even being questioned by supervisors about it, other than briefly speaking to a lieutenant at the scene. Detroit police investigated, though Grady's testimony does not mention him being interviewed in connection with that investigation.

In 2010, the Michigan Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 opinion, upheld a lower court ruling that a lawsuit brought by Majors’ widow could go to trial, saying it was possible for a reasonable jury to conclude Majors “did not point a gun at anyone.”

But in 2013, the appeals court tossed the lawsuit. A three-judge panel pointed to the fact that a Canadian truck driver who claimed to have witnessed the crash and shooting and swore in an affidavit that Majors had not brandished a gun, had not yet testified in a deposition, where he could be cross-examined.

Grady did not respond when asked through a spokeswoman whether he would have been unhappy if the MSP director in 2004 had issued a news release in which he highlighted the incident as "the death of another young African American male following an interaction with police."

Lori Dougovito, a spokeswoman for the MSP, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the 2004 incident and all officers from both agencies were cleared. To compare the Detroit incident to the Kentwood incident is irresponsible, she said.

Majors was driving a United Taxi station wagon on Aug. 29, 2004, near Gratiot and Connor, when Detroit police pulled him over for going through a red light. Majors drove away when officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, after police determined he had outstanding traffic warrants, and at one point drove through the parking lot of the DPD's 9th Precinct and waved his hands outside the window, saying he had done nothing wrong, before exiting the parking lot and driving onto I-94, according to depositions in the case. As the MSP was called in to assist, the pursuit of Majors evolved into what more than one witness described as a “caravan” or “motorcade”-style, low-speed pursuit that may not have exceeded the speed limit.

It's exactly the type of pursuit that would not be permitted under current MSP policy.

Truck driver Jason Patterson, of Calgary, Alberta who was 34 at the time of the incident, said in a 2008 affidavit that the taxi, traveling about 50 miles per hour, had not swerved into police vehicles before crashing into the wall, as Grady and his partner, Trooper Richard Fell, Jr., had testified. Instead, an MSP vehicle rammed the rear corner of the taxi from behind, causing it to go out of control and strike the wall, Patterson said.

That was consistent with some of the testimony from Detroit Police Officer Lavon Howell, who said the MSP performed a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to run Majors off the road.

Patterson, who parked his truck on the shoulder a few car lengths behind where the taxi came to a stop, said his elevated position gave him a good view of what happened next and the driver’s side of the taxi was illuminated by overhead freeway lights and the headlights of police vehicles. He swore in the affidavit that Majors never raised or pointed a gun or any other object before officers shot him.

There was conflicting testimony from state troopers and Detroit police. Grady testified Majors had a semi-automatic pistol in his left hand, which he first pointed at his own head before pointing it at officers. Fell, who was driving the scout car in which Grady was a passenger, testified Majors had a revolver in one hand and a semi-automatic in the other, and pointed both at his own head before pointing them toward officers. Trooper Timothy Rajala said he saw one gun in Majors’ right hand. Detroit Officer Howell testified he saw Majors point one gun at officers as he tried to exit the vehicle. Trooper Brian Ball, who pulled alongside Majors’ taxi just before the crash, said he never saw a gun but testified Majors was holding a cell phone to his right ear. Ball also took photographs of the inside of the taxi before evidence technicians arrived and did not recall seeing a gun, according to his deposition. However, at least one photo introduced as evidence appeared to show a gun on the floor of the cab, on the passenger side, according to a deposition.

None of the troopers or Detroit officers who fired shots at Majors testified they approached the vehicle after the shooting to recover a gun or guns. A Detroit officer, Brandon Binion, testified he saw evidence technicians remove guns from the taxi later, after Majors was taken to the hospital. Lawyers for Majors’ family produced phone records indicating Majors was on his cell phone at the time of the shooting. They complained that although Detroit police turned over photos of two guns four years after the incident, they never produced the actual guns. A sister of Majors, Gloria Jones of Detroit, told the Free Press in May that she does not believe her brother brandished a gun. He was on the phone to another sister when he was killed, Jones said.

Lawyers for the Majors family said Patterson was willing to be deposed but was in constant transit as a long-haul trucker. A scheduled deposition in Thunder Bay, in northern Ontario, didn't go ahead after defendants' lawyers complained of logistical problems and too little notice. Patterson could not be reached for comment.

