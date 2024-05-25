MSP: Bomb claim prompts standoff near Oceana-Muskegon county line

OTTO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say police are involved in a standoff near the Oceana-Muskegon county line Saturday with a man who claims to have a bomb.

A News 8 crew on scene saw that the road was blocked off at Skeels Road and Nichols Road, near Otto Township and Blue Lake Township.

Officers with the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police were on scene Saturday evening, as were ambulances and fire trucks.

Authorities on scene near the Oceana-Muskegon county line on May 25, 2024.

Neighbor Diana Wishman told News 8 that she heard a man yelling at officers, threatening to blow himself and police up, around 3:30 p.m. Wishman said she and other neighbors were evacuated from their homes.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to bring you more information.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.