MSP: 2 facing charges after drugs, guns found in SW MI

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say they found illegal drugs and guns while executing search warrants Wednesday in Van Buren and Berrien counties.

Detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team, a multiagency drug task force, searched a home in Hartford, according to a release from the Michigan State Police. There, they found delivery amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, according to the release. Investigators also found an illegal gun and evidence of illegal drug sales.

Troopers say a 36-year-old Hartford man was arrested and faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug house, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

After searching the Hartford home, detectives say they learned information that sent them to a home in Watervliet. Detectives executed a second search warrant that day and found crack cocaine, a gun and evidence of drug distribution, according to MSP.

Investigators say a 35-year-old woman faces “a variety of gun and drug charges.”

