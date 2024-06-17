MSNBC Host Clowns Trump Over What Game He's Playing Against Biden's 'Chess' Moves

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez used a board game to slam former President Donald Trump over how he stacks up to President Joe Biden after leaders met at the Group of Seven summit in Italy last week.

“It’s amazing because you think about the fact that the president is playing chess and the former president, at best, is playing like, hungry, hungry hippo,” said Menendez in a reference to the Hasbro game on Saturday.

“If that, maybe Uno, I’m gonna give him Uno, baby,” replied Symone Sanders-Townsend, her co-host on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.”

“He’s playing Uno. Uno and somebody keeps telling him Draw Four.”

The president has since returned to the U.S. after meeting with the G7, which agreed to loan $50 billion to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets.

“The Weekend” co-host Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, declared that Biden had “back-to-back” great weeks.

“How should the president’s team contextualize these types of images, these types of moments, both now and going forward?” Steele asked Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen before adding that Biden’s opponent is “a 34 indicted former president” that’s “wailing and speaking incoherently at rallies.”

Galen noted that there’s a large number of Republican voters — a group he referred to as “Nikki Haley voters” — that don’t like Trump’s stance on national security.

“So I think the more that the White House and the campaign can make the president look like the commander-in-chief, put him in a position of showing that America is in its place in the world as a leader,” Galen said.

“I think [it] is very good not only to bolster support with the Democratic base, because a lot of the Democratic base is pro-Ukraine, but I think also with those soft Republicans who really don’t want to go back to Trump, they’re not quite convinced on Joe Biden yet.”

