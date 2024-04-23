MSHP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County sent seven people to the hospital Monday evening.

The crash happened near Missouri Highway PP and Highway 30 around 7 p.m., according to officials.

Three were sent to Children’s Hospital, and the other four were transported to Mercy South Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. A preliminary investigation says one vehicle stopped and was rear-ended.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. More will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

