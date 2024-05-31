MSD grads encouraged to carve out their own paths

Antoinette Dromo's family immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana before her freshman year of high school in search of better education and services for Dromo, who is deaf.

Her family moved to Columbia in Howard County.

Dromo said she tried attending a "mainstream," or hearing, school. But after a few days and several Individualized Education Program meetings, she said, Dromo and her family decided she should go to the Maryland School for the Deaf instead for high school.

On Friday, Dromo was one of the 25 graduating seniors in the school's class of 2024.

She plans to enter the workforce before going to college and is considering taking online classes. She isn't sure what career she wants to pursue yet, but is interested in design.

Going to the Maryland School for the Deaf opened up a world of opportunities for Dromo, she said. It allowed her to connect with other people who are deaf, socialize and participate in clubs like the Junior Black Deaf Advocates and the cosmetology club.

"I'm able to learn better, I was able to improve my skills, really be who I am," Dromo said in American Sign Language (ASL). "... Deaf people can. They can do anything, and they can learn here."

Graduates hailed from around the state. Some were from Frederick and others were from other counties.

John Serrano, the school's superintendent, said in ASL that part of what makes this class unique is that some students started their MSD journeys as pre-kindergarteners and others began attending years later as adolescents or teenagers.

During his speech to the graduates, Serrano talked about the idea that life is linear and moves forward in a constant, upwards direction — but really, there will be obstacles along the way as the graduates enter adulthood.

He also mentioned the theme for this school year — "Level up" — and the idea of continuing to push past one's comfort zone to grow and improve in the face of challenges.

"Life is not always predictable. ... Reality teaches us that life is not linear. There are many roads less traveled, and sometimes those paths are not clear," he said. "Ending this chapter of your journey at MSD does not mean you stop leveling up. As a concept, that will continue. It's important for all of you as you go through different chapters and stages in life."

Kaylieah Fuller and Ian Guettler, the featured student speakers, both spoke in ASL about how graduates have the power to choose the person they want to become.

Guettler, who will attend Gallaudet University to study business administration, brought up a quote he saw on social media talking about how many words that are polar opposites — love and hate, chaos and peace, enemies and friends — have the same amount of letters in them.

"Sometimes, you feel like there's not a choice, but really, there are choices, and it's how you react to situations," he said. "... For every negative aspect, there's an equal, positive counterpart."

Fuller, who will study exercise science at the Rochester Institute of Technology, spoke about how leadership requires accountability and perseverance.

The graduates will have so many opportunities presented to them, she said — but "it's your responsibility to seize that opportunity."

Neva Whittaker has been attending MSD since she was in second grade and already has a clear vision of what she wants to be.

Whittaker wants to become a social worker to help deaf people have better access to mental health services, something she said is sorely lacking and that she's seen through her own experiences trying to get mental health help.

She said in ASL that she plans to attend Gallaudet University to study psychology.

On Friday, she wore a turquoise cord, her mother's favorite color, in honor of her mother who recently died. Whittaker plans to get a master's degree and eventually a Ph.D., something her mother always wanted to do, but for which she never had time.

"I'm kind of going to take and carry that torch for her and get my Ph.D. in her honor," she said. "I'm super excited. I'm ready for college — very excited to start the next chapter."