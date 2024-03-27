MSCS approves salary for new superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County School Board has approved the contract and salary for it’s new superintendent on Tuesday.

Dr. Marie Feagins is set to officially assume the position on April 1.

She will be given a four-year contract and will make $325,000 a year. That’s a five percent increase from the past two superintendent’s salaries.

The contract also allows for an 18-month termination.

Prior to being offered the position, she served as the Chief of Leadership and High Schools for Detroit Public Schools Community District.

She was chosen by MSCS in early February, following a nearly 18-month long search for the ideal candidate.

New MSCS superintendent to officially start April 1

During the school board meeting, one member questioned not seeing a criminal background report on Feagins, however, human resources assured the board that one was done and came back clean.

The board has unanimously approved the terms of the new contract.

She replaces interim superintendent, Toni Williams, who held the position for 20 months.

