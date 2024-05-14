MSAD 52 school budget validation vote this Thursday

May 14—Turner, Leeds and Greene residents will vote on the Maine School Administrative Unit 52's proposed budget Thursday. The nearly $35 million proposed budget is 7.7% higher than the current school year's budget at $32.5 million.

Voting in each town is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Turner residents will vote at their Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road. Leeds residents will be voting at their Town Office, 8 Community Drive. Greene residents will be voting at their Town Office, 220 Main St.

Copy the Story Link

Maine's tour guide to outer space is signing off after 25 years