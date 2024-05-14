MSAD 52 school budget validation vote this Thursday

Kendra Caruso, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
May 14—Turner, Leeds and Greene residents will vote on the Maine School Administrative Unit 52's proposed budget Thursday. The nearly $35 million proposed budget is 7.7% higher than the current school year's budget at $32.5 million.

Voting in each town is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Turner residents will vote at their Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road. Leeds residents will be voting at their Town Office, 8 Community Drive. Greene residents will be voting at their Town Office, 220 Main St.

