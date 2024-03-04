Do MS showers flood your yard? Here are 5 tips to keep from wading to your front door

If you aren’t used to the erratic weather that comes and goes in Mississippi, it’s okay. We aren’t either.

We have seen frigid temperatures in December, unbelievably warm weekends in January and most recently, flooding in February.

It’s been a crazy couple of days for Mississippi residents, and rain is expected to continue all week.

And if your yard is currently flooded, well, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some tips from the experts on how to combat those big puddles and long streams in your Mississippi yard:

Plant more trees and shrubs

One way to get dry is to channel your inner-gardener and plant some more trees and bushes.

“These plants will happily drink up excess water,” said experts at North Georgia Lawn in Buford.

Some water-loving trees are willows, coast redwoods, California sycamores and Eastern red cedars.

Shrubs that love water include the button bush, sweetshrub and Siberian dogwood shrubs.

Keep gutters clean

Clean out your gutters to move moisture away from your home and keep the area closest to your home dry, as well as damage- and injury-free.

If you don’t regularly keep your gutters clean, it could be contributing to your flooded yard. It could also damage your home’s foundation.

Obstructed gutters can be dangerous for residents because it can cause injury when it blocks paths to and from the house.

Reduce extra shady areas

If your yard is too shady or dark, water won’t evaporate as quickly. In this case, experts say you should trim trees, cut back on bushes and open up your yard to some light.

Invest in a sump pump or regrade your yard

If you notice that your soil isn’t great at absorbing water, it may be time to get a sump pump. A sump pump removes accumulated water from problem areas like basements and flooding yards.

Sump pumps are most common in the Florida Keys or high-risk hurricane areas, but it may be a good idea to get one just to keep the flow of water moving out.

If your yard is too uneven for any other mechanical solution and holds water no matter what, it may be time to fully regrade. Get rid of the low spots and sloping yards by leveling out your land and encouraging better drainage.

Add mulch

If your yard is graded away from your house, you can add some mulch to help suck up some moisture when it downpours.

But make sure it’s a good distance from the side of your house.

“Make sure that you are mulching at a minimum of six inches away from your home. This is in order to avoid moisture affecting the exterior of your home. Too much moisture can cause your home exterior to rot,” according to experts at Garden Gate.

