MS Senate proposes change to House Medicaid expansion compromise. House will review

Mississippi Senate Medicaid conference committee members have agreed to a House proposal that would expand Medicaid in Mississippi for the state's working poor making up to 138% of the federal poverty line.

The life or death of Medicaid expansion if it's passed is a hardline work requirement. That provision in the Senate's compromised plan is unlikely to receive federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which has to sign off on the state's expansion proposal.

The plan Senate lawmakers sent back to the House on Friday was essentially the same as the House's compromise plan, but it takes out a contingency plan to expand Medicaid if CMS disapproves of the work requirement. The new plan would also designate the attorney general's office to appeal the decision by CMS if it disapproves.

Earlier this year, the Mississippi House passed a Medicaid expansion bill that included a 20 hours-per-week work requirement, but the bill included a provision to expand the state's Medicaid program if CMS does not accept the work requirement waiver. Senate lawmakers, including Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, have called that an avenue toward traditional expansion, which he is opposed to.

The Senate's plan also requires a 120 hours-per-month work requirement, with no contingency to expand Medicaid if CMS doesn't accept it.

"We are hopeful a compromise is on the horizon," Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a press release issued Friday morning. "When people are healthy, they are working, raising their families, and contributing to their communities. Access to healthcare is a critical component of economic and workforce development efforts in Mississippi — and reforming healthcare is the right thing to do.”

On Tuesday, House Medicaid Committee Chairwoman Missy McGee, R-Hattiesburg, proposed the plan to Senate lawmakers that would expand Medicaid to people making 100% FPL, or about $15,000 per year for one person, while covering those making up to $20,000 per year by covering the costs associated with insurance provided through the Federal Insurance Exchange.

Reps. Missy McGee, R-Hattiesburg, from left, Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, and Sam Creekmore, R-New Albany, confer before the Conference Committee for Medicaid Expansion Committee meeting at the Mississippi State Capitol Thursday. The Senate Medicaid conference committee members have now submitted a counter to the House plan, with only one key difference remaining between the plans.

By paying the tab on people making up to 138% FPL through the exchange, the state is eligible to receive a 90% federal match on the cost of expanding, as well as a $600 million per year incentive for the first two years of the program.

House Medicaid conferee Rep. Sam Creekmore, R-New Albany, told the Clarion ledger he had not yet looked over the Senate proposal, and he could not comment on the House's position on a hardline work requirement. However, he does see the Senate's proposal as a good sign.

"I do see this as encouraging that they submitted something new," Creekmore said. "That's a step."

McGee did not respond to requests seeking comment.

It will now be up to House lawmakers to either accept or deny the Senate's proposal. Medicaid conferees have until Monday to file a conference report detailing a compromise for the Senate and House to vote on. There are nine days left in the 2024 session.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

