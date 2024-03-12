MS Senate passes bill that would allow state take over of Jackson water and sewer

The Mississippi Senate passed Senate Bill 2628, which would put the City of Jackson's water and sewer infrastructure into the hands of the state after federal Third Party Water Administrator Ted Henefin steps down.

The bill creates the nonprofit “Capitol Region Utility Authority," consisting of a nine-member board and a president appointed by the governor and the lieutenant governor.

The authority would also require approval from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Now that it's passed in the Senate, the bill moves to the Mississippi House of Representatives for a vote.

Members of the Jackson delegation have voiced strong opposition to the bill, as well as city leaders including the Jackson City Council and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

