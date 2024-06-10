MS mom says son was beating her when he was shot by deputy

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — A Corinth, Mississippi mother says she was severely beaten by her son before police arrived and shot him in the back of the neck on Saturday.

Geraldine Lambert, 56, told WREG that she believes her son Jason Sekerak, 39, was under the influence of drugs when he began cutting himself with a knife at her home on County Road 575.

“He had a knife and he cut his finger and there was blood all over, so I thought he cut something else on him,” said Lambert.

She called 911 but recalled a chilling threat her son made toward her.

“He said ‘I’m Satan and you will die today,'” said Lambert.

She says just before she could get out of the house, her son dropped the knife and picked up a metal flashlight.

“He started hitting me on top of the head and I tried to block it with my hand,” said Lambert.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home where the first deputy reportedly witnessed Sekerak striking Lambert in the head.

Reports say the deputy gave Sekerak verbal commands and deployed his taser. Lambert told WREG that her son turned and laughed while being tased, which seemingly did not affect him.

He continued to strike his mother, leading to the deputy firing a shot at Sekerak. Lambert said the bullet hit him in the back of the neck.

“[The deputy] saw what he was doing and he tased him and my son turned around and looked at him and kind of laughed and kept on hitting me some more, so he shot him,” Lambert said.

Lambert received numerous cuts and bruises from the altercation. She was flown to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo where she had to get stitches and staples in her head.

Sekerak was taken by ambulance to Magnolia Regional Health Center in Tupelo where he remains in critical condition.

Lambert said she believes her son may be paralyzed from the neck down due to the shooting.

She also told WREG that looking back, she is relieved the deputy did what was necessary because her son also threatened to harm his sister and father who were also at the house.

“It helped me because I didn’t want to die, but I didn’t want my son shot either. There was no other choice,” said Lambert.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell says the deputy involved is on administrative leave while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducts its investigation.

We reached out to the MBI and were told they have no new information at this time.

