MS mom whose son was shot by police gets CPS summons

INDIANOLA, Miss. — While a 12-year-old boy is recovering from being shot by a police officer, his mother is fighting to keep custody of him and his sister.

Last year, Aderrien Murry was shot by a police officer responding to a domestic dispute at the family’s home.

11-year-old boy shot by police in Indianola, MS

While Murry’s mother, Nakala Murry, has worked to return normalcy to her children’s lives, she received a disturbing court summons from Child Protective Services.

The document claimed that Murry’s children had been neglected and that one of her children had been hurt following domestic violence between Nakala and her former partner.

Nakala told WREG that Aderrien is thriving in school, but still grappling with the trauma of the shooting.

“Me and my kids were happy before all of this happened,” Murry said. “Just the three of us and they loved it. They loved having a happy mom. We took trips, we go places, we were happy and then this happened.”

She adds that she wants the ordeal to be over so that her son can heal in peace.

Last May, the family filed a $5 million civil lawsuit against the city, Indianola Police Department and Officer Greg Capers.

In response to CPS’ summons, the family’s lawyer, Carlos Moore, called the city’s attempt to take Murry’s children “intimidation” and “harassment.”

“He (Aderrien) almost died because of the actions and negligence of Greg Capers,” Moore said. “Not because of his loving mother trying to protect him. She called the cops.”

WREG attempted to obtain information from local officials and from Mississippi Child Protective Services regarding Nakayla’s case, but they declined to comment due to confidentiality policies.

Attorney Moore says their next court date is on April 17. The judge is expected to render a verdict on custody then.

