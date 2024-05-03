MS Legislature passes transgender bathroom restriction bill

The Mississippi Legislature passed a bill to restrict which bathrooms and dorms transgender people can use on the state's college campuses.

After efforts to restrict legal recognition of transgender people and keep them from using all state-controlled gender-assigned facilities that match how they identify, such as bathrooms, locker rooms and college dorms had died Monday, both chambers came to an unenthusiastic compromise, said Judiciary A Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman.

"I think we go and pass this legislation, because we're going to have all the other challenges that are going forward," Hood said. "I think this will allow for your work and allow at least for legislative intent from this body."

The House and Senate both voted earlier this week to suspend the rules of the Legislature to continue negotiating Senate Bill 2753, dubbed the SAFER Act. That continued dialogue concluded with a bill that will restrict transgender people to using gender-related facilities that match the one that they were assigned at birth.

According to the bill, which goes into effect July 1, people who violate the new law can be sued for damages by those who feel their privacy within the gender-specific facility was violated.

One House member on Thursday asked if there would be an issue with schools not following the new law. Hood said any college institution found actively violating SB 2753 would be dealt with in the future.

Hood said the bill sent back to the House was a watered-down version of what he hoped to accomplish with the legislation, a fact he blamed on the Senate lawmakers who he negotiated with.

"The original bill, as introduced by a member of the Senate and a member of this body, it had some teeth," Hood said. "It had something that you can get behind something, that you can do."

Hood also said he plans to work on the bill again next year, where he intends to expand the bill to include other government-owned facilities.

Democrats still opposed to trans-related legislation

While Hood presented the bill to the House on Thursday, several Democrats spoke out against SB 2753, as well as asking several questions related to whether there was even a need for the law to be changed.

Rep. John Faulkner, D- Holly Springs, who spoke against the bill, asked whether SB 2753 would make transgender people guilty of crimes they don't mean to commit, such as those who have had a sex change.

Rep. Chris Bell, D-Jackson, specifically asked if transgender people who have undergone a sex change would be forced to use a restroom or other public facility that doesn't align with the gender they had surgically been changed to.

"This means you can have an individual (man) who had a sex change (to a woman) going into a male restroom," Bell said.

Hood said those people would still have to use facilities that align with their gender assigned at birth.

The bill now heads to the governor's desk, where Tate Reeves will have several days to either sign, let the bill pass without his signature or veto it.

Reeves has previously signed legislation preventing minors from undergoing gender-changing treatments and transgender minors from participating in sports with others that match their gender identity.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

