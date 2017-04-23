Ms. Frizzle spotted at Science Marches across the globe

The Magic School Bus took some very important field trips this Earth Day, making stops at Marches for Science across the world.

As science lovers joined together at more than 500 events on Saturday to get their voices heard, everyone's favorite eccentric, fictional science teacher, Ms. Frizzle, became a prominent symbol in the resistance.

Dozens of science fans dressed up like The Friz and repped The Magic School Bus signs, proving even our most magical childhood dreams can come true if we're willing to "Take chances, make mistakes, and get messy!"

With Frizzle's red hair, unbeatable scientific style, and signature statement earrings, the references from the classic educational cartoon were hard to miss.

From the United States to Aukland, New Zealand, women set out to remind the world why science matters so much by donning galactic patterns galore, making colorful signs, and even showing some love for Frizzle's pet lizard, Lizzy.

SOMEONE DRESSED UP AS MS. FRIZZLE FROM THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS I WANNA CRY 😭 pic.twitter.com/hXDOsENH0G — Bae Area Waitress (@BayAreaWaitress) April 22, 2017

"We use our knowledge of science to preserve and protect our cultural heritage." - Tessa DePersio, an MS in art conservation pic.twitter.com/NuS5YJAgTf — Chris D'Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) April 22, 2017

#marchforscience: Why yes that IS Ms. Frizzle from the #TheMagicSchoolBus series as Lady Liberty pic.twitter.com/Hb3vE5Gl4s — Shefali S. Kulkarni (@shefalikulkarni) April 22, 2017

Miss Frizzle & Miss Frizzle from the Magic School Bus at today's Madison #ScienceMarch.#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/8iliR9SEH6 — MTEA (@MTEAunion) April 22, 2017

Young scientists gather for the #ScienceMarch in DC. They are energetic despite the rain pic.twitter.com/wRTN3T5hPo — Kayla Epstein (@KaylaEpstein) April 22, 2017

OMG we met Ms. Frizzle at the #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/1o0ijXs7L9 — HOUMAN RIGHTS ORG (@houmanrights) April 22, 2017

My kid made his own #ScienceMarch Sign @BillNye is my guy. Guess you can tell the kid is from Chicago. He also met Ms. Frizzle! pic.twitter.com/tQO5TPxLra — Steve Sullivan (@SquirrelSully) April 22, 2017

Ms. Frizzle made it to the Nashville #MarchForScience ! pic.twitter.com/PrMVLDSvsU — Joe Zackular (@joeyzacks) April 22, 2017

Science is the coolest.

