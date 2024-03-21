This MS Coast town is 1 of the South’s best and is ‘on the rise,’ says Southern Living

When Southern Living Magazine recently threw a little love Gulfport’s way, it was based on more than the city’s award-winning restaurants and pretty beaches.

Gulfport ranked 12th in the magazine’s list of the South’s Best Cities on the Rise. The only other Mississippi town on this year’s list was Hattiesburg in 19th place.

Once editors culled a list from research, reporting and personal experiences. The magazine surveyed readers. Six weeks and 20,000 votes later, Gulfport was one of 25 Southern towns recognized for tourist attractions and new projects.

“These reader-selected cities have excellent food scenes, cool yet quaint downtown districts, incredible natural beauty, thriving arts communities, and the warmth our region is known for. And they’re not done growing,” said magazine editors.

In the cases of Huntsville, Alabama, and Alpharetta, Georgia, efforts at building new entertainment districts landed them on the list. Bowling Green, Kentucky, introduced electric vehicle manufacturing to the economic landscape while Spartanburg, South Carolina built a new baseball stadium.

Gulfport has a number of irons in the fire. The Gulfport Main Street Association teamed up with Mississippi Power, Mississippi Main Street and the City of Gulfport to issue facade grants that would give storefronts much needed “face lifts.”

The city’s master plan included extending downtown in phases through the development of districts, including Westside Downtown, Trackside Innovation District, Aquarium District and the Gulfside District.

Southern Living identified the Gulfport Town Center as a beacon of what’s to come. “…Natural attractions aren’t the only thing contributing to Gulfport’s tourism-driven economy,” said magazine editors. “Plans for Gulfport Town Center, a forthcoming development that will include 200 apartments, a multi-use hotel, and a business district, located at the intersection of Highways 90 and 49, say otherwise.”

Here’s Southern Living’s full list.

The South’s Best Cities On The Rise 2024

Wilmington, North Carolina Franklin, Tennessee Spartanburg, South Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Columbia, South Carolina New Braunfels, Texas Bowling Green, Kentucky Cary, North Carolina Alpharetta, Georgia Bentonville, Arkansas Covington, Louisiana Gulfport, Mississippi Palm Bay, Florida Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Georgetown, Texas Frederick, Maryland Gainesville, Georgia Clarksville, Tennessee Hattiesburg, Mississippi Morgantown, West Virginia North Port, Florida Lake Charles, Louisiana Reston, Virginia Edmond, Oklahoma Dover, Delaware

How has Gulfport changed in 125 years? See photos of city’s past, present and future.

Home buyers from across the nation are flocking to the MS Coast. Why do they love it?

MS Coast is home to one of the best beach bars in the South, according to Southern Living