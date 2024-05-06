MS Coast police investigating man’s killing at extended-stay hotel, authorities say

Gulfport police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the early morning hours of Monday, authorities said.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the identity of the man who died is pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. after the man collapsed and died at the extended stay hotel, InTown Suites, in the 9100 block of Highway 49, Switzer said.

Other details about the shooting are still pending.