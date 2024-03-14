MS Coast motorcyclist dies in a crash in Harrison County, coroner says

A Pass Christian man died Wednesday night after his motorcycle was hit by a car on Firetower Road in Harrison County, Coroner Brian Switzer said.

Zachery Rushing, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:30 p.m. crash Wednesday, Switzer said.

Switzer said Rushing was heading north on Firetower Road when a woman in a car pulled out in front of him to turn into her driveway.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, Switzer said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.