MS Coast homeowners kill 2 men in attempted robbery, police say. Third charged with murder

Homeowners in Gulfport won’t be charged after two young men died Monday in an attempted robbery.

“They acted in self defense,” said Gulfport Lt. Jason DuCré.

But the third man involved in the attempted robbery was arrested and charged in the killings in Gulfport of Temi Lawal, 18, of Moss Point, and Lorenzo Stennis, 21, of Pascagoula.

Lawrence Corley IV, 17, of Gautier is charged with two counts of capital murder.

On Monday night, Gulfport PD officers arrived at a residence of 27th Street in response to reports of a shooting. They found Lawal on the ground, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. They also learned that Stennis had been taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he later died.

Stennis also was among four Jackson County men arrested and charged in a January shooting at a Gulf Park Estates party that left several vehicles hit with gunfire.

Investigators believe Corley, Lawal and Stennis had planned the Gulfport armed robbery together and that Lawal and Stennis were killed during the committing of that robbery. Gulfport PD said that, because of Corley’s alleged knowledge and involvement in the robbery, he was charged with two counts of capital murder.

DuCré said the burglary wasn’t random and at least one of the three men from Jackson County knew the homeowners.

Corley was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held on a $2 million bond, set by Judge Nick Patano.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.