MS Coast is home to one of the best beach bars in the South, according to Southern Living
One of the great joys of living in, or visiting, Coastal Mississippi is the wealth of beachside bars and restaurants we have to choose from. And according to the venerable Southern Living magazine, the Coast is home to one of the best beach bars in the South.
Writing that “Once you hear the story behind this waterfront bar and restaurant, you’ll love it even more,” Tara Massouleh McCay, the Arts and Culture Editor for the magazine, chose Shaggy’s as one of its 18 Best Beach Bars In The South.
The Mississippi Coast hotspot was the only local spot among the magazine’s honorees, which came from seven states ranging as far north as Maryland and as far west as Texas. Beach bars in landlocked Georgia and Missouri were also among the honorees.
“With beaches all across the South, from the Florida panhandle to North Carolina’s Atlantic waters to the Texas Gulf Coast, Southerners have their pickings of places to dig their toes in the sand—and as a result places to find a cold drink in their hands,” McCay wrote. “Whether you’re looking to waste away in Margaritaville or simply snag a sunset sip, the South’s beach bars have everything you need for an unforgettable time: beautiful views of the water, friendly crowds, great music, and perhaps most important, plenty of drinks to go around.”
The restaurant and some of its many fans celebrated the honor on social media.
Shaggy’s has long been a favorite of Sun Herald readers, with the restaurant being listed among Coast restaurants having the best burgers, margaritas, outdoor dining in various polls. It also scored highly in a reader ranking of best restaurants.
The full list of honorees joining Shaggy’s on the list is:
Flora-Bama: Perdido Key, Florida
Aruba Beach Cafe: Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida
The Windjammer: Isle of Palms, South Carolina
Square Grouper: Jupiter, Florida
Clayton’s Beach Bar: South Padre Island, Texas
The Mucky Duck: Captiva Island, Florida
Pink Pony Pub: Gulf Shores, Alabama
The Sandbar: Delray Beach, Florida
Franky & Louie’s Beachfront Bar & Grill, Sunrise Beach, Missouri
Peg Leg Pete’s: Pensacola Beach, Florida
Seacrets: Ocean City, Maryland
Jimmy B’s Beach Bar: St. Pete Beach, Florida
The Gulf: Orange Beach, Alabama
Kane Tiki Bar & Grill: Marco Island, Florida
Pirates Cove: Elberta, Alabama
Brogen’s South: St. Simons, Georgia
The Spot: Galveston, Texas