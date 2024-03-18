MS Coast is home to one of the best beach bars in the South, according to Southern Living

Tim Thorsen
One of the great joys of living in, or visiting, Coastal Mississippi is the wealth of beachside bars and restaurants we have to choose from. And according to the venerable Southern Living magazine, the Coast is home to one of the best beach bars in the South.

Writing that “Once you hear the story behind this waterfront bar and restaurant, you’ll love it even more,” Tara Massouleh McCay, the Arts and Culture Editor for the magazine, chose Shaggy’s as one of its 18 Best Beach Bars In The South.

The Mississippi Coast hotspot was the only local spot among the magazine’s honorees, which came from seven states ranging as far north as Maryland and as far west as Texas. Beach bars in landlocked Georgia and Missouri were also among the honorees.

Shaggy’s was recently honored as one of the South’s best beach bars by Southern Living magazine.
“With beaches all across the South, from the Florida panhandle to North Carolina’s Atlantic waters to the Texas Gulf Coast, Southerners have their pickings of places to dig their toes in the sand—and as a result places to find a cold drink in their hands,” McCay wrote. “Whether you’re looking to waste away in Margaritaville or simply snag a sunset sip, the South’s beach bars have everything you need for an unforgettable time: beautiful views of the water, friendly crowds, great music, and perhaps most important, plenty of drinks to go around.”

The restaurant and some of its many fans celebrated the honor on social media.

Shaggy’s has long been a favorite of Sun Herald readers, with the restaurant being listed among Coast restaurants having the best burgers, margaritas, outdoor dining in various polls. It also scored highly in a reader ranking of best restaurants.

The full list of honorees joining Shaggy’s on the list is:

  • Flora-Bama: Perdido Key, Florida

  • Aruba Beach Cafe: Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida

  • The Windjammer: Isle of Palms, South Carolina

  • Square Grouper: Jupiter, Florida

  • Clayton’s Beach Bar: South Padre Island, Texas

  • The Mucky Duck: Captiva Island, Florida

  • Pink Pony Pub: Gulf Shores, Alabama

  • The Sandbar: Delray Beach, Florida

  • Franky & Louie’s Beachfront Bar & Grill, Sunrise Beach, Missouri

  • Peg Leg Pete’s: Pensacola Beach, Florida

  • Seacrets: Ocean City, Maryland

  • Jimmy B’s Beach Bar: St. Pete Beach, Florida

  • The Gulf: Orange Beach, Alabama

  • Kane Tiki Bar & Grill: Marco Island, Florida

  • Pirates Cove: Elberta, Alabama

  • Brogen’s South: St. Simons, Georgia

  • The Spot: Galveston, Texas

