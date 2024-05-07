MS Coast councilman to announce resignation at City Hall news conference, attorney says

Biloxi Councilman Robert Leon Deming III is announcing his resignation from the Ward 4 council seat he has held on to for three terms during a news conference early Tuesday evening.

Deming plans to address his decision to step down at a press conference at 5:30 p.m. on the steps of Biloxi City Hall, his attorney W. Fred “Dub” Hornsby said.

A special election to fill the remaining term of his Ward 4 seat will be set in within 45 days of his departure, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

Deming’s resignation comes six days after he pleaded guilty in federal court in Gulfport to a drug conspiracy charge related to the sale of vape products that contained synthetic cannabinoids. He sold the drug-infused vape products at his CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The nine stores called the Candy Shop remain open.

During his federal court hearing, Deming admitted to selling products that contained Schedule I controlled substances.

As part of the investigation, federal agents determined that Deming had personally paid for a kilo of the Schedule 1 drugs that he had added to vape products sold at the stores.

Deming opened his CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina in 2019, and federal and state drug agents started investigating alleged criminal wrongdoing at the stores a year later.

The investigators launched the investigation after they learned that some of the products had made customers sick and that some employees of the stores told Deming that the additives put in the vape products were too strong for customers.

Despite the warnings, Deming continued to sell the drug-infused vape products at the Candy Shop stores.

The sale of such products brought in as much as $2 million in sales from the stores, authorities said.

Prior to his September 2023 arrest, state and federal drug agents seized over $1.8 million in cash from Deming’s home and a vehicle there and thousands more from various bank accounts under Deming’s control. That included an money in an account for his law firm.

Though the federal charge Deming pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years, federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence ranging from 5 to 7 1/2 years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two additional charges, one for drug conspiracy and another for the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

