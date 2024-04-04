Mrs. Doubtfire at the Straz | Morning Blend
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tampa! You can see Mrs. Doubtfire at the Straz through April 7.
Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tampa! You can see Mrs. Doubtfire at the Straz through April 7.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
A new report found that just 57 companies produced 80 percent of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide between 2016 and 2022.
Focus is turning to the looming monthly jobs report after Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't change his tune on rates.
Is Zach Edey the toughest player to officiate in college basketball. 'Yes,' one official says. 'He's a unicorn.'
Uber and Waymo have officially launched the next part of their ongoing multi-year partnership, which also includes offering robotaxi rides to the ride-hailing service's customers in the area.
Two years ago, Jobs for the Future (JFF), a non-profit dedicated to helping low-wage workers attain upward mobility, established a venture arm, JFFVentures, to back innovative employment tech. The new fund -- furnished in part by the Autodesk Foundation, the Workday Foundation and the American Council on Education -- will target founders building HR, education and workforce solutions that "enable economic mobility for workers in middle to low-wage jobs," said JFFVentures Fund managing partner Sabari Raja.
BMW's Security Vehicle Training teaches drivers of its armored cars how to escape situations and protect their clients by recreating real-world dangers.
Also on our cheat sheet: An Emeril Lagasse Forever Pan Pro set for 60% off.
Iowa and UConn face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
Armon Petrossian and Satish Jayanthi encountered these blockers at WhereScape, the data automation firm. There the pair was responsible for solving data warehousing problems for WhereScape's clients. The result was Coalesce, a San Francisco-based company building a suite of data transformation services, apps and tools.
Amazon is running a sale on AirPods with the second-gen model down to $89.
Last night, several prominent journalists posted (complained in many cases) about unexpectedly regaining their verified blue checks on Elon Musk's X platform.
Ohtani hit a homer off a lefty-killer who hadn't allowed a long ball to a lefty in three seasons.
Popular posters will get a blue check, but not everyone is happy about it: People are now frantically posting to make it clear that they didn't buy a blue check, but rather the blue check was foisted upon them. "Some personal news: I’m now a serial small business founder in Arizona who posts about fatherhood, faith and what it takes to get a roofing company to $100 million ARR," former BuzzFeed editor — and newly minted blue check — Tom Gara posted on X. "This is punishment for posting too much," wrote another reluctant blue check, Business Insider senior correspondent Katie Notopoulos.
For every tech success story, there are countless projects that slam headlong into the brick wall of reality. Apple’s electric vehicle ambitions are one of the most recent -- and, frankly, best -- examples of a project failing in spite of seeming to have everything going for it. The jury is still out on the ultimate fate of the Vision Pro, but at the very least, Apple’s mixed reality headset demonstrates that the company isn’t afraid to keep trying where pretty much everyone else has failed.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
During the well-known accelerator’s first of two pitch days from the Winter 2024 cohort, a covey of TechCrunch staff tuned in, took notes, traded jokes and slowly whittled away at the dozens of presenting companies to come up with a list of early favorites. But when it comes to actually deploying modern AL models inside of a company, you run into data issues.
Score the stylish layering piece that over 41,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
It's become our go-to gear for late-night strolls and nighttime potty breaks — and it holds up well to frequent use.
The warm-weather staple comes in 30 colors — snap it up while it's nearly 40% off.