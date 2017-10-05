Mr Monopoly photobombs former Equifax CEO's Senate hearing over data hack

An attendee dressed as Rich Uncle Pennybags watches as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies - REUTERS

Mr. Monopoly made it to Washington on Wednesday.

As Richard Smith, former CEO of Equifax, answered questions from senators about the firm's massive data hack, one of the attendees behind him stood out in particular.

Dressed in a top hat, monocle and handlebar mustache, the person listening attentively to the Senate banking committee’s hearing resembled the board game character known as Rich Uncle Pennybags.

The person behind the stunt was reportedly Amanda Werner, a campaign manager for the nonprofit groups Americans for Financial Reform and Public Citizen.

Mocking the proceedings throughout, Werner wiped invisible sweat off her brow with large paper money notes and used her monocle to study the action intently.

“I was able to figure out, by having seen a lot of these hearings, which seat would be most visible,” Werner said, according to the Washington Post.

“Once I got it, I went full in and just did as many visual gags as I could.”

The group aims to highlight the way forced arbitration clauses favour financial institutions rather than consumers.

Werner said she and her colleagues also hand-delivered “get out of jail free cards” to all 100 Senate offices on Tuesday.

