MPS delays budget vote amid financial concerns, missing audits

Marva Herndon, Milwaukee Board of School Directors President, makes remarks as the directors discuss whether to put a referendum on the spring ballot, asking voters to raise taxes for more school funding, on Thursday January 11, 2024 at the MPS Central Services Building in Milwaukee, Wis.

After state officials went public with serious concerns about missing financial reports from Milwaukee Public Schools, school board members voted Thursday to delay a vote on the district's proposed budget for the next school year, which would cut nearly 300 staff positions.

Board members are required under state law to approve a budget by the end of June.

The decision comes as MPS is at risk of a suspension in state funding because district officials have failed to submit required audited financial reports to the state Department of Public Instruction, some of which were due over eight months ago. DPI officials warned the district in a letter on Friday that it could suspend state funds to MPS if the reports are not filed promptly.

Board members voiced frustration Thursday that they didn’t have more information. Board member Darryl Jackson said he had been “in the dark” before DPI’s letter.

“I’m so appreciative of DPI informing us of where we are and where we stand right now," Jackson said. "In no way, shape or form should we be in this position and the board not know.”

The board members present at the meeting all voted in favor of a motion from board member Marcela Garcia to postpone action on the budget. Board members Jilly Gokalgandhi and Megan O'Halloran were absent.

MPS is also in hot water with federal officials, who suspended funding this month to the district's Head Start programs after the district has failed to correct problems after incidents of maltreatment.

Attendees at the Milwaukee School Board meeting May 30 hold up signs critical of Milwaukee Public Schools' administration.

MPS plans to bring in external financial help

Matt Chason, director of the district's Office of Accountability and Efficiency, said Thursday that MPS planned to heed the advice of DPI and hire an external financial professional to help the district complete the missing reports.

Chason said the seriousness of the letter from DPI "cannot be overstated."

"It has shattered the public’s confidence in the oversight of district’s financial operations," Chason said. "That is unacceptable. This needs to be restored so that we have public trust in the stewardship of public dollars."

Board member Missy Zombor, who echoed Jackson's frustration about the lack of information available to the board, thanked Chason for taking "swift and decisive action" in bringing in an outside professional.

"I think the work you’re doing is going to help us get some answers," Zombor said.

In a joint statement Wednesday, board members had vowed to ensure that MPS submitted the late reports "in a timely manner."

While DPI has threatened to withhold special education and general aid funding to MPS if the district does not promptly submit its missing reports, DPI officials have said MPS will be able to recoup that funding when the reports are complete.

MPS and DPI officials have been meeting daily. Additionally, a spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that the governor had been in touch with officials at DPI and MPS, urging them to "work together to reach resolution quickly and avoid further financial impacts."

Board schedules public hearing for Monday on district's financial situation

As Thursday's board meeting did not offer time for public comments, Board President Marva Herndon scheduled a public hearing for Monday where members of the public will be able to share feedback about the district's financial situation.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the district's Central Office, 5225 W. Vliet St. Members of the public can register to speak at the meeting in person or online.

It remains unclear why MPS has not submitted financial reports

District administrators have not answered questions from the Journal Sentinel about why the reports are late.

According to DPI, MPS has failed to provide an annual financial report with audits for the 2022-23 school year, as well as certified budget data for the 2023-24 school year. The documents were due in September and December of last year.

For the 2021-22 school year, MPS paid Baker Tilly to audit the district's financial statements. MPS extended its contract with Baker Tilly through June 2024, though the firm has not yet presented the school board with an audit for the 2022-23 school year.

Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said one reason for an audit to run significantly late would be if there are serious disagreements between the auditors and MPS officials.

Nicole Armendariz, communications director for MPS, told the Journal Sentinel Thursday there were no “serious disputes” or “serious issues” with Baker Tilley, who she confirmed is working on an audit for the district.

“We’re working with them to ensure our financial information is accurate,” Armendariz said. “They’ve been a good partner to us throughout the process.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MPS delays budget vote amid financial concerns, missing audits