MP's China security fears over North Sea wind project

The Scottish government is aiming to prioritise renewable energy in the transition to net-zero [BBC]

An MP has raised security fears over a Chinese firm's involvement in North Sea windfarm developments.

The SNP's Stewart McDonald said handing a major part of Scotland's renewable energy sector to an "entity from a hostile state" would not be in the UK's economic or energy interests.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group was given "priority status" in offshore projects.

The Scottish government said it was a decision by the industry and foreign firms undergo "rigorous due diligence".

Mr McDonald told BBC Scotland he had concerns about involving Mingyang.

He said: "We are handing over such important capability to the net-zero transition to an entity that comes from an authoritarian and hostile state at a time when the European Union and other countries are going in a different direction.

"Just this week the EU launched its anti-trust investigation into Chinese turbine manufacturers.

"This very company that's going to be setting up here in Scotland was declined by our Norwegian neighbours recently for a similar project."

Mingyang was listed among eight priority projects in the Strategic Investment Model scheme for international developers to build wind farms on the North Sea.

It is China's largest wind turbine firm and sells a range of "typhoon resistant" turbines.

It plans to supply support equipment to North Sea wind farms.

The Glasgow South MP said it came "hot on the heels" of the UK government linking China to recent cyber-attacks on voter data.

Beijing was accused of attempts to access details of MPs critical of the Chinese government, which Mr McDonald said included himself.

China said these claims were "completely unfounded".

Mr McDonald also said the Scottish and UK governments did not have a "cohesive strategy when it comes to approaching the China challenge".

He added: "I think the UK government need to explain why a project of this magnitude in an industry that is clearly sensitively strategic has been allowed to go ahead."

The Scottish government said the it supports the Strategic Investment Model, but said the decision to prioritise individual projects was made by the offshore wind industry. A spokesperson said: "The Scottish government welcomes the involvement of international companies in the offshore wind sector and supply chain and, like the UK government, considers that China's global impact means it is important to maintain pragmatic economic relationships with the potential to create jobs and growth. "To ensure that trading and investment is safe, foreign companies undergo rigorous due diligence. The Scottish and UK governments work closely with experts, businesses and each other on this issue."

Mingyang has been approached for comment.