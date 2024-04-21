MPD: Woman strikes police officer when asked to leave hotel

MEMPHIS, TENN. — A woman allegedly punched a police officer on Friday night when he tried to get her to vacate a hotel.

Thalia Yancey-Chalmers, 59, has been charged with assault against a first responder for the incident.

At 7:42 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to a simple assault call at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Hickory Hill Road.

The suspect, later identified as Yancey-Chalmers, had been causing a disturbance and was refusing to leave the hotel. The general manager of the property told the officer that Yancey-Chalmers had not paid, but was still in the room.

Her husband spoke to the officer and told him that even though he had a place for them to go, she still refused to leave.

MFD employees’ cars vandalized in Southeast Memphis

The officer then said he went to speak to the suspect to tell her she had to vacate the premises, but she refused. When the officer grabbed her arm to detain her, she allegedly started to swing her right arm and punched him in the chest.

When the officer was struck, he reflexively punched her in the face.

Man barricades himself in friend’s apartment, sets fire: police say

MFD Engine 53 arrived at the scene and provided both with medical attention. Yancey-Chalmers was then taken into custody and transported to St. Francis for medical clearance.

She’s since been taken to jail for booking and processing. She is being held on $2,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.