MPD: Woman stabs, assaults restaurant workers and customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they were called to a Mexican restaurant in the airport area Thursday night after a woman armed with a serving tray and pocketknife began attacking people.

At least two people were stabbed outside La Cocina Mexicana Bar & Grill, and several others were assaulted, but no one was seriously hurt.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Ejeanae Lewis, 23, was still on the scene when they arrived and is facing several charges, including assault and public intoxication.

According to a waiter at La Cocina Mexicana, Lewis walked out of the restaurant with the serving tray, and when he tried to get it back, she hit him on the head with the tray.

Police said two security guards intervened, and Lewis became irate, pushed a group of women gathered near the entrance of the restaurant, stabbed one security officer in the hand, and bit the other in the arm.

A female victim later showed up at Methodist South and said she had been stabbed at the Mexican restaurant.

Police said Lewis also kicked a vehicle outside the restaurant. She was also charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

