MPD: Woman sets paper towel on fire and throws it at juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with reckless endangerment after police say she set a paper towel on fire and threw it onto a bed with juveniles on it.

On Friday at 2:59 a.m., deputies responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call on Cross Wood Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the defendant, Candance Fuqua, who told them that her 13-year-old son left the residence with four male juveniles in stolen cars.

She added that her son was driving a silver Nissan Maximum with a vehicle programmer to possibly go steal other vehicles. She asked his 15-year-old sister where he was going and she told her mother she didn’t know.

Deputies then spoke with the 15-year-old victim and she told them that Faqua, 33, came into the home intoxicated and irate towards her and the other juveniles in the residence around 2:30 a.m.

The victim said that Fuqua was trying to fight her and then allegedly set a paper towel on fire and threw it onto the bed with her and two other juveniles.

The victim said she went to grab water to put the fire out and that she was in fear for her life.

The victim also told deputies that Faqua told her son that he had to leave the residence and that he couldn’t return.

In the police report, deputies noted that Faqua was irate and told deputies that if they didn’t take the 15-year-old victim, she was going to physically assault her until something was done and she was away from her house.

Fuqua allegedly told deputies multiple times “You can take this b—- with you.”

Deputies also said they heard Faqua say “These kids are going to end up dead, but it’s ok because they have good life insurance.”

Deputies spoke with the victim who said that Faqua set the paper towel on fire in an attempt to house on fire. Fuqua responded, in front of the deputies “I sure did b—-.”

She was later arrested and her bond was set at $500. It has since been paid.

