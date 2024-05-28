MPD: Suspects with machine gun crash stolen car, hide in Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say four men in a stolen Camaro were taken into custody after crashing the car and running into a wooded area in Nutbush.

MPD said a K9 unit tracked down two suspects behind the Family Dollar in the 4800 block of Macon Road and they found two more covered in mud inside the store.

So far, only one of the suspects, Jordan Proctor, 22, has been charged in the case.

MPD said a red 2018 Camaro was reported stolen from the 4500 block of Blue Willow Road in Hickory Hill just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., an officer spotted the red Camaro with a broken sunroof on Hollywood near Sam Cooper. They said two different officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and the chase was called off.

The driver of the Camero eventually crashed the vehicle into a stop sign in the 1100 block of Jamerson. Police said they found two guns inside the car, including one that had been turned into a machine gun with an illegal Glock switch.

Investigators said Proctor admitted to being in the Camaro but didn’t know who was driving because they were all wearing ski masks. Proctor said he didn’t know anything about the gun.

Proctor is charged with theft of property, evading arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon, and drug possession.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

