MPD: Stolen car full of armed men crashes into Alex’s Tavern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for four males who crashed a stolen car into Alex’s Tavern just north of Midtown Thursday morning.

The popular bar in the 1400 block of Jackson Ave was not open when the driver of a Kia Forte lost control and slammed into the businesses.

According to an employee, a witness saw four males with guns bail out of the car and walk eastbound on Jackson Avenue.

Police said that was consistent with dispatch calls that came in at the time. They said the vehicle came back as stolen.

Alex’s Tavern posted pictures of the damage on Facebook to let customers know what happened and that they were still open for business.

“Thank God no one was hurt. A building can be fixed,” said owner Alex Kasaftes.

The 70-year-old Tavern is the city’s oldest family-owned business. Kasaftes said that when it comes to the crime in Memphis, they’ve been really lucky up until now.

If you have any information that can help police find the individuals involved in the crash, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

