MPD: Shoplifters steal from Raleigh Dollar General

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the lookout for a group they say shoplifted at a Raleigh Dollar General.

On June 7, officers responded to the Dollar General at 4245 Raleigh Millington Road regarding a shoplifting complaint.

Officers were told that four Black women and a Black man entered the business and took various merchandise before leaving, passing all points of sale.

Police say the suspects left the scene occupying a silver Nissan Altima.

Police ask that if you have any information regarding this case, please call Austin Peay Station GIB Sgt. Davidson at 901-636-4891.

