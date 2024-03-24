MPD is searching for a 'critical missing' 16-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Kei’veia Montgomery-Greer.

She was last seen on March 19 walking near 11th Street and Hayes Avenue.

MPD said Montgomery-Greer is around 5'8 and about 168 lbs. She has brown eyes and black, braided hair and was last seen last seen wearing black leggings, black shoes and a long grey coat.

Anyone with any information on Montgomery-Greer is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MPD is searching for a missing 16-year-old