MPD searches for car used in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for a car that was allegedly used in a drive-by shooting last month in the Hickory Hill area.

According to reports, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 6000 block of New Leaf Lane on April 29 around 1:30 a.m.

The victims stated that they were in their home asleep when they were awakened by the sound of gunfire.

MPD says that is when their home was struck by gunfire. But no one was reported injured.

The suspects were driving in a dark-colored two-door pickup, possibly a Dodge Ram, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

