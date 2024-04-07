MPD on scene of barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. police officers are on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest D.C.’s Glover Park neighborhood.

At 3:45 p.m., police said the situation was in the 3900 block of Davis Place, NW. Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area as officers work to resolve the incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they received a call at 2:22 p.m. about a man with a gun in the area.

No other details or suspect information has been released.

