MPD responds to 2 separate shootings 30 minutes apart in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it responded to two separate shootings that took place 30 minutes apart in Northwest D.C. on Monday morning.

Police said that at about 1:25 a.m., they responded to the 5200 block of 3rd Street in Brightwood Park for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.

Body found in Potomac River believed to be that of missing swimmer, officials say

About 30 minutes later, at about 1:55 a.m., MPD responded to the 1600 block of L St. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.